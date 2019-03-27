|
Mary F. Evans
age 83, of Canton, died Tuesday following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Mogus) Robbins. She was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School and worked as a housekeeper for both St. Peter's Catholic Church Rectory and Emmaus Retired Priest House. Her memberships include St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Peter's Ladies Guild/Women's Club and the St. Peter's Altar Rosary Society.
She is survived by her sons: Paul Evans of Canton, James Evans of Washington, DC, David Evans of Canton; daughters: Theresa (Troy) Garcia of Massillon, Sarajean (Duane) Affolter of Massillon; sister: Dorothy Suttle of Buckhannon, WV; grandchildren: Justin, Jennifer, Trisha, Dylan, Eric, Emily, Mitchell, Noah; great grandchildren: Aidan and Logan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Earnest Evans who died in 2012; daughter Lorraine Snook who died in 2016; daughter-in-law: Janice Evans who died in 2015; brother: James Robbins Jr. and sister: Elizabeth Robbins.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10:00 am in St. Peter Catholic Church with the Very Rev. John E. Sheridan and Rev. Edward L. Beneleit as celebrants. A private burial for the family will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to St. Peter Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019