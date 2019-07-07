Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
1942 - 2019
Mary F. Lamielle Obituary
Mary F. Lamielle

Age 76, died Thursday. Born in Cleveland, she had lived in Canton most of her life. She was a retired realtor and a member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist and the National Association of Realtors.

Survived by her daughter, Carie (Tim) Phillips England; sons, Jeffrey and John Phillips; step-sons, David and Robert Lamielle; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her adopted parents, Richard and Viola White; aunt and uncle, John and Madgelen Scanlon; and step-son, Ronald Lamielle.

Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held later with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist Restoration Fund. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
