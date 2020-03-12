|
Mary F. "Cookie" McCoy
age 91, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born in Sutton, W.Va., on March 26, 1928, to the late William and Virginia (Moore) McCoy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald who died serving in World War II. Mary graduated from Sutton High School in 1946, from Fairmont State University (BS) and West Virginia University (MS in Education) in 1955. Mary was a lifelong learner and furthered her education continually. She taught in Graysville, Ohio, from 1950-1952, then began her career at Jackson Local School District. Mary initially taught English, science, and typing, but was best known as the Home Economics teacher who mentored and loved many students. She retired in 1983 and continued to volunteer and support the schools and community. Mary made Jackson her home and was a member of the Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church since 1964 where she participated in many areas. Mary thoroughly enjoyed family reunions with cousins as well as school class reunions.
Mary will be deeply missed by many friends including Nancy, Marty, Kryn, Carol, Sherry, and the Bridenstine family. She loved, cared for, and babysat many children who have special memories with her. She was grandma to Deanne, Doug and Dan.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church at 5944 Fulton Road, Canton, Ohio 44718. Her final resting place will be at Flatwoods Cemetery in Flatwoods, WV. Interment will be Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. A special thank you to Canton Christian Home (3rd floor Assisted Living Unit) for the excellent care that maintained her independence and dignity in her last months. Heaven is a wonderful place. Looking forward to seeing you there.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020