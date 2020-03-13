Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church
5944 Fulton Road
Canton, OH
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Flatwoods Cemetery
Flatwoods, WV
Mary F. "Cookie" McCoy

Mary F. "Cookie" McCoy Obituary
Mary F.

"Cookie" McCoy

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church at 5944 Fulton Road, Canton, Ohio 44718. Her final resting place will be at Flatwoods Cemetery in Flatwoods, WV. Interment will be Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. A special thank you to Canton Christian Home (3rd floor Assisted Living Unit) for the excellent care that maintained her independence and dignity in her last months. Heaven is a wonderful place. Looking forward to seeing you there.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020
