Mary F. 'Susie' Wilson
age 92, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio. Susie was born on June 20, 1927 to the late Freida and Charles Stauch and had resided in Orrville and Massillon, Ohio. Susie married Bill Wilson in the summer of 1946 and he passed in 1982 at the age of 62. Bill and Susie together owned and operated Wilson's Greenhouse in Orrville for many years. She is survived by a brother Tom Stauch of Sunbury, Ohio.
A graveside service will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m. located on Crown Hill Road in Orrville, Ohio. Gresser Funeral Home in Orrville is assisting with funeral planning. Online expressions and guest book registry are available at the funeral home web page, www. gresserfuneralhome.com.
Gresser Funeral Home,
330-682-7881
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020