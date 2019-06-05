|
Mary Faye Warren 1926-2019
92, of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. She was born in Bartley, W.Va. on July 15, 1926 to the late Fons and Daisy McKinney. Mary retired from Ekco Products following 24 years of employment as a grinder. She enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables and completing word puzzles. She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Warren, who passed away on May 26, 1991; her daughters, Barbara Spencer and Maureen Harkless; sisters, Bonnie Buck, Ruby Petty, Carrie Buck, Anna York, Nell Oxindine and Bobbie Garrison and brothers, Jim, Leonard and Ray McKinney. She leaves her daughters, Shannon (Rob) Gibbons of Cleveland and Michelle Bell of Canton; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In honoring her wishes, Mary will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019