Mary G. Brigham
age 55, of Minerva, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born April 10, 1964 in Alliance to Robert Gallina of Minerva and the late Carol (Greiner) Gallina. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1982 received a medical Assistant degree. She had worked for Family Medical Center in Minerva and Dr. Thomas D.D.S. She is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva and the American Association of Medical Assistants. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Brigham whom she married Sept. 24, 1983, three daughters, Britnie (Scott Adams) Brigham of Las Vegas, Nevada, Megan (Justin) Prendergast of Minerva, Elyse (Alex) Gotschall of Minerva, father and stepmother, Robert and Joan Gallina of Minerva, sister, Tracy (Dave) Finazzo of Brighton, MI, four brothers, Mike (Lynnette) Gallina of N. Canton, Tom Gallina of Akron, Dan Gallina of Minerva, Larry Gallina of Columbus, four grandchildren, Aubrie Baxter, Isabella, Rylee and Ashlyn Prendergast.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva where a wake service will be at 7:45 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019