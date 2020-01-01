|
Mary G. Brigham
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva where a wake service will be at 7:45 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020