GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Mary Brigham
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:45 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
Mary G. Brigham

Mary G. Brigham Obituary
Mary G. Brigham

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00 am in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 5-8 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva where a wake service will be at 7:45 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020
