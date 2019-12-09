|
Mary G. Holman
Age 76 of North Lawrence, Ohio, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. Mary was born on Mary 13, 1943 to Orey and Florence McCoil in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, where she was involved in the Massillon Tigers Swing Band. She loved all sports and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded by her parents, sister, Germaine Hensel, and step-son Randy Holman. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Mike Carney) Holman-Crites, and Lance (Pam Rentz) Holman, grandchildren, Ian Crites, and Zachary Holman, and nieces.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon with Father Thomas Bishop Officiating. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019