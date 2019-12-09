The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mary G. Holman


1943 - 2019
Mary G. Holman Obituary
Mary G. Holman

Age 76 of North Lawrence, Ohio, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. Mary was born on Mary 13, 1943 to Orey and Florence McCoil in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, where she was involved in the Massillon Tigers Swing Band. She loved all sports and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is preceded by her parents, sister, Germaine Hensel, and step-son Randy Holman. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Mike Carney) Holman-Crites, and Lance (Pam Rentz) Holman, grandchildren, Ian Crites, and Zachary Holman, and nieces.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon with Father Thomas Bishop Officiating. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
