Mary Gentile
of Boardman, Ohio formerly of Massillon passed away on January 21, 2020. Mary was born in Canton, Ohio on September 15th to the late Peter and Argerie Psomas. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon. Preceded in death by her husband George Gentile; five sisters and one brother. She is survived by her sons Pete (Sheryl) Gentile and Michael (June) Gentile; grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Joy, Michele and Brandon; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and her best friend Mary Smith. The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village for their love and care for Mary.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Fr. Spiro Kehayes officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12-1:30 PM prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020