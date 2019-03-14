Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
MARY I. CARTER

MARY I. CARTER Obituary
Mary I. Carter

Mary I. Carter, age 99, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born in North Carolina, Mary was one of 12 children born to the Gunther family. She lived most of her life in the Akron and Canton areas. Mary enjoyed swimming, golfing, bowling and gardening.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Carter, she is survived by children: Carol (Richard) Mastin, Robert, Jr. (Linda Sue) and Richard G. (Mary); 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and caring companion, Linda Slota.

Funeral service will be Friday, 2 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, with Ben Page officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received prior to the service Friday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
