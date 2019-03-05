The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Mary I. Seifert

Mary I. Seifert Obituary
Mary I. Seifert

"Together Again"

87, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Massillon on Aug. 20, 1931 to the late Leo Conrad and Lucille (Boron) Morsheiser and

married Donald F. Seifert on Nov. 28, 1953. He died Feb. 9, 2017. Mary retired from Fairless Local Schools and was a member of Holy

Family Parish in Brewster.

She is survived by daughters, Denise Baughman of Brewster, Fran (Phil) Amendola of Uniontown, Pat (Terry) Bashoor of Massillon and Pam Marthey of Navarre; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Floyd) Draime of Massillon; and brothers, Cletus Morsheiser of Dalton and Russell Morsheiser of Delroy. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Maurice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Therese Campus in Brewster. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
