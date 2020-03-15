|
|
Mary Jane Charles
April 1, 1923 – Feb. 28, 2020
Mary Jane Charles of Hanford, Calif., formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born Mary Jane Morris on April 1, 1923, she was the fourth of ten children for Homer Morris and Wilda Carpenter Morris of Summerfield, Ohio. Mary Jane was raised in Summerfield on her family's farm. After finishing High school in 1942, she moved to Canton to help her sister care for her newborn. While living in Canton Mary Jane became employed by the Hercules Plant putting together Helicopter clutches as well as attending night school.
In 1945, Mary Jane met John Anthony Charles, who fell so madly in love with her that he spent ten years courting her before she agreed to marry him in 1955. Mary Jane and John had two sons, John Richard in 1958 and Anthony Lee in 1960, whom they raised together in a third floor walkup apartment house they owned on Park Avenue in Canton, Ohio. In November of 1973, Mary Jane went to work at Arbor's of Canton, a nursing facility, where she worked in food service. She remained at Arbor's for more than 27 years before she retired.
Mary Jane loved to socialize and she was a member of several social clubs in her community such as, "The Mayfield Line Dancers," "The Canton Center Mall Walkers," a bowling league and a card club she was a member of for more than 60 years. Outside of her clubs, Mary Jane spent her time reading, gardening, birdwatching, singing her favorite songs, doing various crafts, being a Senior Clothing Model, traveling all over North and South America, donating to various charities, attending the annual Senior Citizen's Prom, spending quality time with her large extended family and attending Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anthony Charles and her nine siblings, Yuvonna Morris, Harold Morris, Lewis Morris, Edna Morris, Laurence Morris, Guy Morris, Dorothy Christman, Hubert Morris and George Morris. Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, John Richard Charles and his wife Susan of Lemoore, Calif., and Anthony Lee Charles and his wife Sharon of Lake Forrest, Calif; her five grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a beautiful, loving and compassionate person who touched many hearts in her 96 years and she will be truly missed by her family and friends, near and far.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mary's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 11a.m.–1p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford. A Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 20th from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12 p.m. all at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home; 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton, OH 44718 with Burial
following at Calvary Cemetery; 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646. Services by People's Funeral Chapel (559) 584-5591 and Karlo-Libby Funeral Home (330) 494-9644 both Dignity Memorial Providers.
People's Funeral Chapel, 559-584-5591
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020