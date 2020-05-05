Mary Jane (Lux) Cox
99, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Jackson Ridge Care Center. She was born in Canton on August 22, 1920 to the late Charles and Mary Lux. She attended Hartford Grade School and was a 1938 graduate of Canton McKinley High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert to whom she married in 1944 in San Francisco during World War II; her son, Marine Lance Corporal Timothy Robert Cox, who gave his life in Vietnam; her sister, Leona and brother, Charles. Mary leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Michael Gustin with whom she resided for 28 years; grandson, Robert (Kellie) of Littleton, CO; granddaughter, Emily (Matt) Addessi of Bath; and great grandchildren: Madelyn and Cameron Addessi; brother-in-law Don (Pat) Cox of Canton and several nieces and nephews. Mary Jane and Bob were charter members of Perry Christian Church and volunteered there for many years. Mary Jane was known as a very generous person. In honor, memorial donations may be made to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank to help feed the hungry in Stark County and the seven surrounding counties.
A private graveside service will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.