Mary Jane (Weisend) Kirksey-Blackburn


1927 - 2020
Mary Jane (Weisend) Kirksey-Blackburn Obituary
Mary Jane (Weisend)

Kirksey-Blackburn

Age 88, beloved aunt, passed away April 3, 2020. She was born and raised in Louisville, the daughter of Joseph and Erma (Comfort) Weisend. She served in the U.S. Navy for many years as a Registered Nurse, travelling extensively throughout the world and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander at the U.S. Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton. After retirement from the Navy, she worked as an Occupational Health Nurse at Union Metal and the Ford Motor Company. She and her husband Clyde continued to travel throughout the U.S. and Canada with the RV community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Blackburn; brothers, Leo, Kenneth, William and Richard; and her sisters, Helen Klemens and Arlene Bruneau. She is survived by many much loved nieces and nephews and their families, including the Klemens family, Eva, James, Thomas, Carol, Jane, Rita, Kay, Patricia, Joseph, Mary and John; as well as her special cousin, Beulah Suarez.

Private services have already been held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Louis parish in Louisville. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020
