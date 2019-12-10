|
Mary Jane Ladd
96, of Canton passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Mary was a great aid to her husband ministries, Pastor Carl Ladd who pastor for over 50 years in Massillon, Louisville and Niles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl and several brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her sons, Phil (Lurene) Ladd and John (Deborah) Ladd; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with the family officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Policeman Association. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019