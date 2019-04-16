Mary Jane (Flinn) Linkie 1947-2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 12, 2019. Born in Akron, she graduated from Kenmore High in 1965. As a child, Mary Jane was the first to advance to the Ladies Division of, and proceeded to be, a lifelong member of LAOH-Ancient Order of Hibernians. She met Jim while they were both working at Home Centers. After Mary Jane and Jim were married on April 20, 1968, she dedicated her life to raising their children and she later retired from First Merit Bank. She dearly loved her family and friends, whether it was watching her grandkids play sports, shopping or going to the St. Patrick's Day Parade with her sisters, or going to breakfast with her friends.



Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Margaret (Koby) Flinn. She is survived by her husband, James (Jim); children, Michael (Nicole) Linkie of Canton; Marie (Jonathan) Looman of Oconomowoc, Wis.; and Sharon (Brian) Hastings of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters, Patricia Alven, Peggy (Andrew) Rohn, and Rita Flinn of Akron; Rosemarie (Tim) O'Connell of Lake Oswego, Ore. Grandchildren, Sean and Ryan Linkie; Jacob and Joshua Looman; and Joe and Anne Hastings; and many adored nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful for the love and attention shown by her caregivers at Akron General Hospital.



The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. LAOH Lady Hibernians will have a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. A celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home: 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019