Mary Jane Mullane
Age 90, of Canton died Thursday following an extended illness. Born in Shamokin, Pa., she lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a graduate of Mount Marie Academy, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and retired from the J.C. Penny Company.
She is survived by her son, Joseph (Karol) Mullane of Canton; daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Reed of Canton, Colleen Pannell of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Mickey Huprich of Canton; brothers, Jack (Sue) Schleig, Michael (Lori) Schleig; sister, Sue (Tom) Thomas; grandchildren, Molly, Sheri, Brennan, Jimmy, Timmy, Ryan, Gary, D.J., Meghann, Makenna, Jamie; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Luke, Madison, Anthony, Ashtyn, Parker, Mason, Nora and Jasper. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Red" Mullane; brothers, Richard Schleig, Ed Schleig and sister, Margaret "Peg" Paul.
Family and friends will meet Thursday for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Witmer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please do one random act of kindness. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019