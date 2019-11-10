Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mullane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Mullane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Mullane Obituary
Mary Jane Mullane

Age 90, of Canton died Thursday following an extended illness. Born in Shamokin, Pa., she lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a graduate of Mount Marie Academy, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and retired from the J.C. Penny Company.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Karol) Mullane of Canton; daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Reed of Canton, Colleen Pannell of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Mickey Huprich of Canton; brothers, Jack (Sue) Schleig, Michael (Lori) Schleig; sister, Sue (Tom) Thomas; grandchildren, Molly, Sheri, Brennan, Jimmy, Timmy, Ryan, Gary, D.J., Meghann, Makenna, Jamie; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Luke, Madison, Anthony, Ashtyn, Parker, Mason, Nora and Jasper. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Red" Mullane; brothers, Richard Schleig, Ed Schleig and sister, Margaret "Peg" Paul.

Family and friends will meet Thursday for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Witmer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please do one random act of kindness. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -