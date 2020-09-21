Mary Jane (Rowles) Riegler
age 99 of North Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Born in Canton to the late William and Esther (Ruffini) Rowles, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William "Bill" Riegler, son Robert Riegler, and brothers William and Glenn Rowles. Mary Jane was a 1938 graduate of McKinley High School and attended Kent State University, a member of the Alpha Omega Sorority. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish. While raising her children, she was a schoolteacher in the Plain Local and Canton City school systems. Mary Jane was a true fashionista with a special flair for style.
She is survived by her children David (Debbie) Riegler, Stephen Riegler, Carol (Bill) Schmalzl, Joanne Smith, Marilyn (Kevin) Malloy, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com