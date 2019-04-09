|
Mary Jane Roessner
78, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 from complications of C.O.P.D. at Aultman Hospice Care Center. She was born on October 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Russell and Ruth (Pierce) Reardon, Sr., of New Philadelphia, OH. She was a member of Deuber United Methodist Church. She was employed at Stahlheber's Sports Inc. for over 50 years. Mary was the finest machine operator when embroidering was required on jackets and shirts. Mary enjoyed going to Bingo with her sister, Ruth Ann and friend Pam. She loved to dance especially to Mountain Music with her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Joe Reardon.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Raymond Roessner, Sr., who will truly miss her; son, Danny Fannin of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Ruth Ann, and Sandy; brothers, Russell (Joe), and Hayes; step-sons, Raymond, Jr. and Michael; step-daughters, Vikki, and Kelly Sue of Oxnard, CA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that will miss her. A special thanks and love to niece, Cheryl White who called her daily. The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice Care for all the wonderful care given to Mary Jane.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton 44709) with Pastor Jonathan George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Hospice Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019