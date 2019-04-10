Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
(4414 Cleveland Ave. N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ROESSNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE ROESSNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY JANE ROESSNER Obituary
Mary Jane Roessner

Graveside Memorial Service will be held (TODAY) Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton 44709) with Pastor Jonathan George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Hospice Care

Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now