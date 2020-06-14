Mary Jane (Mari) Shumick
Mary Jane (Mari) Shumick

age 93, formerly of Perry Township passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Englewood, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the mass (9-9:50 AM) at the church. Social distancing will be observed and the family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the house following committal at the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

