Mary Jane (Mari) Shumickage 93, formerly of Perry Township passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Englewood, Fla.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the mass (9-9:50 AM) at the church. Social distancing will be observed and the family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the house following committal at the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.