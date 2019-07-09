Mary Jane Staley



Age 89 passed away July 7, 2019 in Marion, Ohio. She was born January 19, 1930 in Massillon to the late Walter and Bertha (Stahleker) Albrecht. Mary Jane will be remembered as an accomplished seamstress who made many of her own clothes. Her vegetable garden was to the benefit of all her family and friends. Harry and Mary Jane loved square dancing and camping.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Jr. (2013) and a grandson, Ryan Staley (2012). She is survived by three sons, Daniel (Barbara) Staley, Timothy (Cindy) Staley and Randolph (Velda) Staley. She leaves five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A brother, Kenneth Watts survives.



Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. Her pastor Rev. Randy Schafer will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



