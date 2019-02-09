|
Mary Jane Startsman 1922-2019
age 97, of Canton, died peacefully in her home Thursday evening. Living in Canton most of her adult life she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Louise (Krumeich) Conway. She was a graduate of Hudson High School and St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in Akron. She had worked as a nurse for United States Public Health, Timken Mercy Medical Center and the House of Loreto. Mary Jane was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a former member of the Secular Order of St. Francis.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Startsman of Canton, Frank (Lisa) Startsman of Leesburg, VA, Carl (Virginia) Startsman of Winnsboro, SC, Victor (Karen) Startsman of Rockville, MD; daughters: Clare (Dante) Briones of Canton, Mary (Darwin) Briones of Moline, IL, Emily Caniford of North Canton; brother, Edward Conway; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Harry Startsman who died in 2001; brother, Joseph; sisters Helen and Margaret Ann.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:30 am in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Edward L. Beneleit as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to St. Peter Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackelryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019