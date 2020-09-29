Mary Jane (Steese) (Van Horn) Cainage 91, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio, to Mildred (Buss) and Daniel Steese on April 7, 1929. Mary was employed by the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services for 33 years, retiring as a Claims Manager in 1984. She was a member of Maryland Avenue Baptist Church in Canton, Ohio, and a 1947 graduate of Timken High School. She was a loving and caring Mother and Grandmother and will be missed by all.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Steese. Her memory will be cherished by brother, Richard Steese; son and daughter-in-law, David and Patricia Van Horn of Malvern, Ohio; and her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and James Bethel of Greensboro, North Carolina; four grandsons: Robert (Monica) Van Horn of Wakefield, Rhode Island, Ronald (Amanda) Van Horn of Green, Ohio, Johnathan (Ashley) Bethel, Matthew (Stephanie) Bethel of Greensboro, North Carolina; and six great grandchildren: Trevor, Cameron, William, Mary Catherine, Abigail Grace, Madelyn; and nieces and nephews.Per Mary's wishes there will be no calling hours and a private service for the family will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stark County Library in Mary's memory. Those wishing to send condolences may visit:Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721