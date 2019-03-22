Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Mary Jane Wearstler 1941-2019

77, of North Canton passed away on March 19, 2019. Mary was born in Canton, Ohio on September 27, 1941 to the late Earl and Bessie Heisa. She retired from Timken Mercy/ Mercy Medical after 28 years as a LPN. She enjoyed reading, casinos and especially her family. Preceded in death by her sister Ruth Surbey.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years John Wearstler Sr.; sons John Wearstler Jr. and Jeffrey (Rose) Wearstler; grandchildren Joseph (Heather) Wearstler, David Wearstler, Ronnie (Holly) Sloan and Tammy Sloan; 11 great-grandchildren and sister Carolyn Witsaman. The family would like to thank the staff at Southern Care Hospice, especially Karen, Debbie and Stacy.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Monday March 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 10-12 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
