Mary Jayne E. Lewis 1922-2019
97, of Jackson Township, following a long and purposeful life, passed away peacefully, late Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019. Born in Massillon, May 5, 1922, a daughter to the late Charles A. and Lucille M. (Englehardt) Schultz, Mary Jayne graduated from Washington High School and the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing. Her professional career was spent as an LPN, caring for her patients on Aultman North. A faithful and active life-member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon, she served her church community in several ways. As a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and sister, Mary Jayne was all about family. As a professional care-giver, she expanded that role to include her family and extended family, making sure they each had what they needed; got to and from wherever it was they needed to be and got precise instructions on how to do what needed done to keep them safe and sound and well. This might not have always been done patiently but it was always done lovingly and with a kind heart. In her leisure time, Mary Jayne enjoyed reading. She volunteered with the Aultman Bloodmobile and for more than 60 years, has loved spending time with and even traveling with the girls in her card club. She loved to shop and could always find time to check out one more garage sale.
Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sherilyn Lewis Streb; grandson, Arthur P. Lewis, sister, Ruth E. Shultz Crone; brother, Charles F. Shultz and former husband, Robert D. Lewis; Mary Jayne is survived by her sons, R. Scott (Darlene) Lewis, of Navarre and Randall Lewis, of Jackson Twp.; grandchildren, Tauney Hysong, of Lousiville, Ohio, Travis Streb, of Canton, Tiffany (Brian) Shirey, of Massillon, Denise Irwin, of Jackson Twp., Carrie (Jeff) Dimmerling, of Navarre and Andrea (Joseph) Boyd, of Jackson Twp. Also surviving are her nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Mrs. Phyllis Schultz Darrah.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Rev. Mark Kreemer will officiate and a private burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019