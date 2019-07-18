|
Mary Jayne E. Lewis
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Rev. Mark Kreemer will officiate and a private burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
