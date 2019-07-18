Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Resources
Mary Jayne E. Lewis

Mary Jayne E. Lewis Obituary
Mary Jayne E. Lewis

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Rev. Mark Kreemer will officiate and a private burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.







330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019
