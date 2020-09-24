Mary Jean Kennardage 82 of Zanesville, OH, died 2:40 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born Sunday, May 22, 1938, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Roland and Ethel (Howard) Potter. She retired from the Pediatric Associates of Zanesville in 2009, where everyone knew her well and was a member of the Salvation Army Ladies Guild. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her cats; she was devoted to her grandchildren with all their activities, and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her special friends, and was an avid Buckeye Football Fan.She is survived by one son, Bryan Kennard of Zanesville; and one daughter, Kelly (Darren) Mynes of Hopewell; two grandchildren, Delaney Mynes and Wyatt Mynes of Hopewell; and one niece, Lisa Rossier of NY; and two loving cats, Tiger and Cookie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two children, Kimberly and Jeff Kennard; one brother, Howard Potter; and sister, Lucille (Tom) Rossier.Donations may be made in her name to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Rd., Zanesville, OH. Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH., and 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held 11:00 AM. Burial will conclude in the Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, 5001 Everhard Road N.W., Canton, OH, at 2:30 PM. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit:Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, (740)452-5494