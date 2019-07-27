|
Mary Jo Cordes
66, of Massillion, Ohio, formerly of Baden, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center, Canton, Ohio. She was born July 2, 1953 in Sewickley, to the late Robert and Grace Galietti Landis. She was a retired teachers aid for the public school system.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were two brothers, Kevin and Robert Landis. Surviving are her loving husband of 42 years, Dennis Cordes, her loving four legged faithful companion, Candi, a brother, Keith Landis
of Canton Ohio, a sister, and numerous cousins and dear friends.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 PM in the John Syka Funeral Home, Inc. 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Stark County Humane Society or the Beaver County Humane
Society.
John Syka Funeral Home
724-266-2150
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019