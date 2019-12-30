Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Mary Jo Thomas Obituary
Mary Jo Thomas

age 86 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Country Lawn Nursing Home. She was born April 15, 1933, in Massillon the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Schuhriemen) McGuire. Mary Jo was a homemaker and had also worked as a secretary at the YMCA. She was a 1951 graduate of WHS; was member of St. Mary Catholic Church; and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital and watching sports.

Mary Jo is survived by daughter, Tamela Thomas and her husband Carlos Sanz; sister, Patty Oliver; grandchildren, Lauren Sanz and her husband (Anis) Kuri, Alison Sanz, and Elena Sanz; and son, Keith Thomas and his wife Karen Thomas (Just to fit in with the crowd LOL). She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas, six brothers, Frank McGuire, James McGuire, Joseph McGuire, Richard McGuire, Donald McGuire, William McGuire; sisters, Marge Halter, and Kathleen McGuire.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019
