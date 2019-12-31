|
|
|
Mary Jo Thomas
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019