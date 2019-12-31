Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019
