Mary Juanita Shaw


1923 - 2019
Mary Juanita Shaw Obituary
Mary Juanita Shaw

96, of Canton, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in South Fork, PA on June 25, 1923 to the late William and Irene Stafford. Mary was employed with Geauga Plastics as a mold operator for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband George Edward Shaw and her son Robert Edward Shaw. She leaves her daughters, Nancy S. Shaw (Roger Marble), Cassandra Shaw, Mary Jo Shaw (David Scott) and Sandra Reighard (Terry); grandchildren, George, Kristin, Alex, Joy, Tim and Trish; 10 great-grandchildren and her sister Jo Crute.

In honoring her wishes, Mary will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
