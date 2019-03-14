The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mary Katherine Barber – Sturm


Mary Katherine Barber – Sturm Obituary
Mary Katherine Barber – Sturm 1957-2019

62, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mary was born on January 18, 1957 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Fields) Barber. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1975 graduate of Perry High School. Mary worked for St. Mary's Catholic School and Longfellow Middle School. She loved animals, music and collecting Barbie Dolls. She will be remembered for her big heart and caring nature. She loved taking care of her daughters and granddaughter. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph E. "Sonny" Sturm II whom she shared 31 years of marriage; daughters, Dr. Angela (Jeremy Baltzly) Barber and Mandy Sturm; granddaughter, Scarlett; sisters, Barbara Reda and Teresa (Frank) Baker; brother, Joseph (Debbie) Barber; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
