Mary Kathryn (Gossmar) Ott
Age 97, passed away on Sat. April 18, 2020, with her immediate family by her side. Mary was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Canton, to Henry, and Daisy (Fierst) Gossmar. Mary graduated from Lehman High School, in 1941. Mary held several jobs throughout her lifetime, but her favorite was being a mother and especially a grandmother. Mary was active in garden club, and a very active member of Greenwood Christian Church, where she served as a Deaconess for many years. She had been a resident of the Canton Christian Home for 16 plus years, and was an active volunteer there in earlier years.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Judy Haas of Huron, Ohio; son, Denny Ott of Canton;, daughters-in-law, Elaine Ott, of Canton; and Kathy Ott of Wooster. Ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dalton Ott; sister, Betty Gossmar, sons, David Ott of Canton, and John Ott of Wooster; daughter-in-law, Leanne (Blass) Ott of Canton, and son-in-law, Bob Haas of Huron.
Due to the Corona Virus, private graveside services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020