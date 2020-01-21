|
Mary Kathryn Warner
age 83, of Canton, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 in her home at Canton Regency. She was born January 9, 1937 in Louisville, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mary (Majestic) Mogus. Mary was a graduate of Louisville High School, and was a devoted, lifelong Elvis fan. She enjoyed homemaking, reading, bowling, dancing, and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin in 2019; and three brothers: Joseph, George, and Mike Mogus.
She is survived by her children: Timothy J. Warner, Karen M. Wakefield, and Robert D. (Tamara) Warner; and sisters, Anna Bush, and Frances "Toots" (Ralph "Bud") Steigerwald.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 12 noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020