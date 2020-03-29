Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY YODER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY KATHRYN YODER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY KATHRYN YODER Obituary
Mary Kathryn Yoder

age 93, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio, on March 21, 1927, to the late Joseph and Amanda (Sommers) Wittmer. She married Abraham A. Yoder on June 26, 1948. She was a long time member of Evermore Community Church where she was active in "Hands For Mission" quilting and crocheting, a Sunday School Teacher and served on the food committee for many years. During retirement, she enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Florida. She had the gift of hospitality and her door was always open for a cup of coffee and a piece of pie. She enjoyed entertaining and fresh flowers from her garden welcomed you into her kitchen. He family was always important and she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Survived by children: Donald (Gayle) Yoder, Carol Bradley, Denny (Donna) Yoder, Chris (Mike) Mattingly, Charlene (Andy) Coblentz; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ellen Nisly and Edna Wittmer; brothers-in-law, Harold Yoder and Robbie Davenport; and many friends and relatives. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Abe on June 11, 2014; son-in-law, Gary Bradley on February 4, 2017; brothers: Raymond, Earl and William Wittmer; sisters: Ruth Nisly, Sylvia Yoder, and Alta Davenport.

A private family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Evermore Community Church at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the church building fund. Mary loved having visitors and the family thanks all who took the time to visit her.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -