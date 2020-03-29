|
Mary Kathryn Yoder
age 93, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio, on March 21, 1927, to the late Joseph and Amanda (Sommers) Wittmer. She married Abraham A. Yoder on June 26, 1948. She was a long time member of Evermore Community Church where she was active in "Hands For Mission" quilting and crocheting, a Sunday School Teacher and served on the food committee for many years. During retirement, she enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Florida. She had the gift of hospitality and her door was always open for a cup of coffee and a piece of pie. She enjoyed entertaining and fresh flowers from her garden welcomed you into her kitchen. He family was always important and she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Survived by children: Donald (Gayle) Yoder, Carol Bradley, Denny (Donna) Yoder, Chris (Mike) Mattingly, Charlene (Andy) Coblentz; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ellen Nisly and Edna Wittmer; brothers-in-law, Harold Yoder and Robbie Davenport; and many friends and relatives. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Abe on June 11, 2014; son-in-law, Gary Bradley on February 4, 2017; brothers: Raymond, Earl and William Wittmer; sisters: Ruth Nisly, Sylvia Yoder, and Alta Davenport.
A private family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Evermore Community Church at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the church building fund. Mary loved having visitors and the family thanks all who took the time to visit her.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020