Mary Kay Chabot
age 74, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born May 27, 1945 to the late George and Lena Griffin. Mary worked as a licensed practical nurse at Massillon Community Hospital for 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Priest. She is survived by her husband, Henry J. "Pat" Chabot; son, Richard (Tiffanie) Chabot; grandchildren, Clarysa (Dylan) Corbett, and Brittney Chabot; great-grandson, Landon Freeman; sister, Sally Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a private burial will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020