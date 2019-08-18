|
|
Mary Kelly Wolf
Age 92, of Minerva, died peacefully in her home, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1926 in Los Angeles, Calif., to the late Dr. Albert Eakin Kelly, D.D. and Ruth (Ervin) Kelly. After graduating from high school in Santa Ana, Calif., Mary came to Ohio to attend Muskingum College, in New Concord. She graduated with a BS degree in Education in 1948. She began her teaching career in Ben Avon, Pa., for one year, and South Euclid-Lyndhurst for five years. Twenty-four years of her thirty year teaching career were spent at Mary Irene Day Elementary School in Minerva where she taught first grade, retiring in 1988. Mary was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, the Entre Nous Club and the Sans Souci Club.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Tom R. Wolf, DDS, of Minerva, in 1983; by her brother, Dr. Robert Kelly, D.D. PHd of Tulsa, Okla; and her sister, Margaret Kelly Brown of San Luis Obispo, Calif. She is survived by her brother, John Kelly of San Luis Obispo, Calif; son and daughter-in-law, Colonel (USA retired) David and Joan (Deagan) Wolf of Woodbridge, Va; daughter, Debra Wallace (AJ Hoiles) of Minerva; grandchildren, Natalie (and great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Ava) of Mocksville, N.C., Ashley (Steve Clapper) (and great-grandchildren, Alec, Autumn and Andrew) of Minerva; and Evan of Minerva.
A private family burial in East Lawn Cemetery will be followed by a memorial service Saturday, Aug. 24th at 2 p.m. in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Following services, the family will receive friends at a reception at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Women of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church or Autlman-Alliance Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019