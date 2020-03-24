|
|
Mary "Dixie" Kline
Together Again
Age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Monday March 23, 2020. She was born in Laurel Hill, N.C. on May 1, 1920 to the late Francis and Nellie (Driggers) Norton. Dixie was a faithful founding member of Hartville Wesleyan Methodist Church and loved to sing. Dixie was known for her beautiful smile, kind heart and her signature hats.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kline December 15, 1996; son-in-law, David Christman; brother, Everette Norton. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Christman, Linda (Bob) Gibson, Joan Smart; grandchildren, Schelly (Ron) Baluch, Bob (Corrine) Gibson, Chris (Angela) Gibson, Angela (Dean) Windham, Matthew (Samantha) Smart; great-grandchildren, Braeden, Ethan, David and Gavin Baluch, Brittany Gibson, Devin and Kayla Gibson, Lauren, Abbey and Olivia Windham, Adeline and Violet Smart; sisters, Nellie Price and Ruth Ivey; sister-in-law, Florence Norton; nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in her church. A private burial at Mount Peace Cemetery will take place for the family.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020