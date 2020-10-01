1/1
MARY L. HOOVER
1927 - 2020
Mary L. Hoover

age 93, passed away peacefully September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Dutch, West Virginia on August 21, 1927; and is survived by her husband of 74 years, Leroy Hoover; children, William Hoover (Lee) and Sue Rich; grandchildren: Shelly (Randy) Burkheimer and Sherry Hillyer (Steve); great grandchildren: Chad (Melissa), Ryan (Randi), Nick and Paige; great great grandchildren, Faith and Chad Jr.; two sisters, Beulah (Bob) Gainer and Pauline (Alvie) Ratliff. Preceded in death by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID private family funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Services entrusted to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 30, 2020
So sorry for you lose. Mary will be missed. She was always so nice to me. Always enjoyed visiting with her.
Shari Edwards
Friend
