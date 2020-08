Mary L. Kirkmanage 68 of Canton, Ohio passed away in her residence on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who was always there to help anyone in need. She is survived by many family members, extended family members, and friends.Information regarding a celebration of life can be found on Facebook. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.