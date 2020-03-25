Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. McCullough


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. McCullough Obituary
Mary L. McCullough

Of Dalton, age 90, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born on October 10, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Raymond W. and Helen (Geis) Myers, she was a resident of Dalton since 1959. An active member of Cornerstone Community Church, Mary was also a member of the former Dalton V.F.W Post 5534. She volunteered with the Red Cross Blood Drives at the Dalton Presbyterian Church and was an avid Dalton High School sports fan.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. in 2000 and son, Robert S. McCullough; she is survived by her son, Mark (Dona) McCullough of Dalton; grandchildren, Laura Poe and Kevin McCullough; great granddaughter, Layla Poe. The family would like to thank the staff of Shady Lawn Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care that Mary received over her three years with them.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Mary may be made to the Cornerstone Community Church, 18600 Davis Rd., Dalton, OH, 44618. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -