Mary L. McCullough
Of Dalton, age 90, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born on October 10, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Raymond W. and Helen (Geis) Myers, she was a resident of Dalton since 1959. An active member of Cornerstone Community Church, Mary was also a member of the former Dalton V.F.W Post 5534. She volunteered with the Red Cross Blood Drives at the Dalton Presbyterian Church and was an avid Dalton High School sports fan.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. in 2000 and son, Robert S. McCullough; she is survived by her son, Mark (Dona) McCullough of Dalton; grandchildren, Laura Poe and Kevin McCullough; great granddaughter, Layla Poe. The family would like to thank the staff of Shady Lawn Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care that Mary received over her three years with them.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Mary may be made to the Cornerstone Community Church, 18600 Davis Rd., Dalton, OH, 44618. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 25, 2020