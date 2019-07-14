|
|
Mary L. Moody
age 82 of Canton, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on October 30, 1936 in Marietta. Mary was a graduate of Sardis High School. She was an active member of the Louisville F.O.E #2374 Auxiliary for the past 33 years, holding officer positions including Vice President and Chaplain. Her hobbies included her seek-and-find puzzles and solitaire. Mary will be remembered as a warm, generous, and thoughtful person to all. She was blessed with her many friends, neighbors, and her F.O.E sisters whom she considered her family. Her children were the light of her world and she loved having them all together. They filled her life with laughter, fun, and lasting memories.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Lambert, husbands Harvey Getrost and Richard Moody, and an infant son, Robin Ray Getrost. She is survived by her children, Rodger (Kay) Getrost of Barberton, OH, Tami Getrost of Canton, OH, Tina (Frank) Belknap of Gassaway, WV, Cheryl (Joe) Needs of Louisville, OH, step-children Gary (Alice) Moody and Barb King, granddaughter Jennifer Getrost of Barberton, OH, and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Gary A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call two hours prior to the service (10:00-11:45 AM) at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019