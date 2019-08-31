The Repository Obituaries
|
Resources
Mary L. "Sista" Robinson


1941 - 2019
Mary L. "Sista" Robinson Obituary
Mary L. "Sista" Robinson

78 of Massillon, went home to her Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Mary was born on May 15, 1941 in Birmingham, AL the daughter of Ulic and Callie (McKithen) Smith. Mary worked at the Hoover Company for 30 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a strong faith in God and was very active at her church, Word of Liberty Christian Center.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachael Monroe; brothers, Leroy and Reese Smith and Larry Arlington; and her companion of over 40 years, Randolph Jack Broner. She is survived by her children, Tami A. Guyton, Grady L. Robinson, Jr., Traci L. (Gino) Bell, Daryl L. Robinson, Mia L. Williams, and Kelly A. (Trenton) Lamp; 27 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brothers, William "Sonny" Catlin and Ulic (Ruby) Smith; sisters, Mary (Scott) Christian and JoAnne (Louis) Patterson; and son-in-law, Jesse Monroe.

A Home going Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St. SE, Massillon. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and a service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place after the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019
