|
|
Mary L. Rothenstein
age 92 of Navarre, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 in Canton. Mary was born on Feb. 4, 1928 in Mineral City to Martin and Laura (Shroyer) Egler. She worked as an inspector at Perry Rubber for over 30 years, where she was on the Perry Rubber Bowling League. She enjoyed playing euchre, crocheting, and doing beadwork.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George A. Rothenstein, Jr; sister, Anna Egler; daughter, Pam Crawford, and granddaughters, Tanya Anelli, and Delena Walag. She is survived by her children, George A. Rothenstein, Sr., and Dianna L. (Daniel) Reece; grandchildren, George A. (Christina) Rothenstein, Jr., Nathan (Holly) Rothenstein, Jennifer Crawford, Donna (Ryan) Beebe, Chuck Crawford, and Autumn (Ken) Weisgarber; 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at German Cemetery in Mineral City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Messages of comfort and support can be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020