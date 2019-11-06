|
Mary L. Sokie
Mary Lu was born on May 10, 1957, to Matthew and Caroline Chatterelli, she passed away on October 31, 2019 following an extended illness. She graduated from Fairless High School and attended Cosmetology School in Massillon, Ohio. Mary was an accomplished Stylist in Stark County for over 40 years and resided in North Canton. She currently was Owner/Stylist of New Wave Hair and Nail Center and managed the Hair Solon at The Inn at Whitewood Village, both in North Canton. Mary had a flamboyant personality with beautiful talents in fashion, design, music, oil painting, and floral arts/crafts. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed treasures from good flea market and garage sales. Mary had a kindness for, and always found a place for stray cats and dogs. She most especially loved Birthday/Holiday celebrations with her family and friends. Mary Lu was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Frank; and her dad, Matthew Chatterelli.
Mary is survived by her mother, Caroline Chatterelli; sisters, Melinda (Bill) Frank and Ann (Dean) Wayt; nieces, Deanne (Byron) Wayt-Morales, Monica (Bradford) Borokhovich and Diana (Stan) Sheyn; nephews, Matthew Wayt, Joseph Frank and Michael Frank; great nieces, Lilly Borokhovich and Mila Sheyn and great nephew, Niko Sheyn.
Mary will Rest In Peace in Sacred Heart of Mary parish cemetery in Harrisburg, Ohio following a prayer service to be held November 8th 2019 at 1:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach Street Louisville, OH 44641 or Mercy Medical Hospital Cancer Center, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton Ohio 44708. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
