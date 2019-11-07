Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SOKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY L. SOKIE


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY L. SOKIE Obituary
Mary L. Sokie

Mary will Rest In Peace in Sacred Heart of Mary parish cemetery in Harrisburg, Ohio following a prayer service to be held November 8th 2019 at 1:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach Street Louisville, OH 44641 or Mercy Medical Hospital Cancer Center, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton Ohio 44708. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -