Sister Mary Laubacher, IHM,
Of Monroe, Mich., 101, died Friday, June 7, in the IHM Health Care Center, Monroe, Mich. Sr. Mary was born to Herman and Margaret (Keffler) Laubacher of Canton, Ohio, on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, August 15, 1917. After graduating from St. John the Baptist High School (Canton), she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, and received the religious name Sister Coronata. Sister Mary celebrated her 80th jubilee as an IHM Sister in 2015. As a teacher, Sr. Mary guided students at St. Michael and St. Mary, Monroe; St. Mary of Redford, Gesu, and St. Gregory, Detroit; and St. Felicitas, Chicago. She served as principal and teacher at Sacred Heart High School, Roseville, and St. Stephen High School, Port Huron. Sr. Mary later taught in Education at Marygrove College, led the teacher training program and served as Department Chair. Many former students became friends and remained in contact throughout the years. In 1974 Sr. Mary moved to Lansing, Michigan to minister in the Diocese of Lansing as Secondary School Consultant, Director of Teacher Corps, and Curriculum Consultant, and for her last three years there as Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Sr. Mary served in the IHM community sponsored schools as librarian at Marian High School, Birmingham, and as principal at St. Mary Academy, Monroe. Sr. Mary moved to the Motherhouse in 1986 where she continued her service to the community as congregational Education Secretary and Librarian for more than 10 years. She cheerfully assisted staff with projects and always shared a kind and caring word with those she encountered in her day.
Sr. Mary is survived by sister, Jean (Sr. Eymarda) Laubacher, IHM; cousin, Carola Keffler, IHM; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Olivia Kinitz and brothers, Bernard, Edward, Joseph and Thomas.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial of cremains will take place at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe; MI. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019