Mary Leona Beckley Loudon
94, formerly from Minerva, passed away on September 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., where services will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Celebrant Amy Downard officiating.
Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care (2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019