Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
MARY LEONA BECKLEY LOUDON

MARY LEONA BECKLEY LOUDON Obituary
Mary Leona Beckley Loudon

94, formerly from Minerva, passed away on September 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., where services will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Celebrant Amy Downard officiating.

Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care (2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
